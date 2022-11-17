1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.50 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One 1peco token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC on exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $148.50 million and approximately $929.14 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1peco Token Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

