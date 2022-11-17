1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $49,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 39.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 284,710 shares during the period. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIBS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,847. The firm has a market cap of $235.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.86. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

