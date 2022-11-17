23,586 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after acquiring an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after acquiring an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,841. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

