30,000 Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

