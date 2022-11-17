3,700 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. 2,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,016. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.