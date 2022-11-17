3,763 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Acquired by KerberRose Wealth Management LLC

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.69. 2,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,597. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.88.

