4,121 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

