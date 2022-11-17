416 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after acquiring an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,404,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $135.08.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

