6,816 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.34. 865,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,569,664. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.33.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.