7,180 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 77.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 308.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.