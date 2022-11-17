800 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.10. 240,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,651,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

