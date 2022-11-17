8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Trading 4.8% Higher

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.55. 9,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,631,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.42.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,339 shares of company stock valued at $185,140. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in 8X8 by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

