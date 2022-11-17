A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 939.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

AOS opened at $59.80 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

