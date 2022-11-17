Aave Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Aave token can now be bought for approximately $58.75 or 0.00352255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $827.93 million and $62.09 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official website is aave.com. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/aave.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

