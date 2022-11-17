AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 6.8% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $109,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.82. 154,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

