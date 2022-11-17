Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 266,436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock remained flat at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $11.49.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.70%.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

