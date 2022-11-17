Acala Token Reaches Market Cap of $56.93 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and $624,798.15 worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,283,333 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 529,283,333 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10876733 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $733,184.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

