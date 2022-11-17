Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.34.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

