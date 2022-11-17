Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 156,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

