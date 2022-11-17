Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 156,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,437. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
