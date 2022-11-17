Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ATNM opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

