Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,675 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,603,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,884,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

