Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Adams Resources & Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

