AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6 %

ACM stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

