Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $5.97. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 680,565 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aemetis to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
Aemetis Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis
Aemetis Company Profile
Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aemetis (AMTX)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.