Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.33

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.33 and traded as low as $5.97. Aemetis shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 680,565 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Aemetis to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aemetis Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Aemetis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aemetis by 1,071.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 283,672 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Aemetis by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 180,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

