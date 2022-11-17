Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) vs. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head to Head Analysis

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Delcath Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -72.02% -63.91% Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aethlon Medical and Delcath Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.69%. Delcath Systems has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 590.48%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Delcath Systems.

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Delcath Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 25.83 -$10.42 million ($0.78) -0.58 Delcath Systems $3.56 million 6.76 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.74

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Delcath Systems. Delcath Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Aethlon Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.