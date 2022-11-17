AIA Group Ltd Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.95. 49,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.35.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

