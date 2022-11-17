AIA Group Ltd Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after buying an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after buying an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $299,619,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,620,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $375.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99.

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

