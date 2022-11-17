AIA Group Ltd Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $57,769,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 71,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,543. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.