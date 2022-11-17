AIA Group Ltd Purchases 8,236 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1,173.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 268.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,573. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

