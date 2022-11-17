AIA Group Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Western Digital by 771.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after buying an additional 873,224 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $19,629,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 118.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 358,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 42,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

