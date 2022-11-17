AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 45.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 228.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $233.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.