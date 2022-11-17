AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,987 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $124,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,602.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,012 shares of company stock worth $294,390. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,525. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $313.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.