Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $464,600.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.73. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

