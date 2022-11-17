Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ALG has been the topic of several other reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of ALG opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

