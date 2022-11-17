Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Sidoti raised STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $115.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

