Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO traded down $8.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.19. 2,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $403.73.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Argus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

