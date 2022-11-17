Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,600 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $213,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 230.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 293,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE HRL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 6,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,954. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Argus dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.