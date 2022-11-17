Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MANU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.47.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
