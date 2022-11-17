Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Manchester United by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manchester United by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,256,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 89,361 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter valued at $7,838,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manchester United in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Profile

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.