Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.5 %

UL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

