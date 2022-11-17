Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 8,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,046. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

