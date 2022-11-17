Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ONE Gas by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ONE Gas by 203.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 11.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 43.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 85,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OGS traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.60.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $359.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

