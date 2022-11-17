Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Down 0.9%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 15,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 48,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

