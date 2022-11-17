Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to $13.00. Approximately 226,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,328,798 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $8.06.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after acquiring an additional 542,762 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Alight by 9.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alight by 10.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,192,000 after buying an additional 1,185,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

