Alliance Global Partners Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB)

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
23448 (LAB.TO) Stock Performance
23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile
Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.
