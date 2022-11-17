Alliance Global Partners Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB)

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for 23448 (LAB.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of 23448 (LAB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

23448 (LAB.TO) Stock Performance

23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile

23448 (LAB.TO) ( TSE:LAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 million.

Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.

