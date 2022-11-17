Alpha Finance Lab Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $87.58 million and $950,879.12 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0876 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.81 or 0.01622522 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013277 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00048310 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00045998 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.01719748 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.