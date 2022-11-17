Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 933,100 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 414,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMR. Cowen decreased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.39. 7,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 142.30% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 78.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $5.418 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.01%.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
