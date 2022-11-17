Alpha Star Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALSA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alpha Star Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,027,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,457,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,678,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 109,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.