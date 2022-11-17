Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stephens

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TKNO. Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 1.9 %

TKNO opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

Institutional Trading of Alpha Teknova

In other news, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.