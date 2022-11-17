Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

