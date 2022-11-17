Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Salesforce stock opened at $155.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 287.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,231 shares of company stock worth $19,103,070. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

